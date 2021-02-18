Neglected Horses Now Healthy and Up For Adoption

Several horses seized from a Montville farm after being found severely neglected in September are now healthy and available for adoption, according to Attorney General William Tong.

The state Department of Agriculture took temporary custody of nine horses from the Laurel Ledge Farm in the Oakdale section of Montville in September. The horses were cared for at the state's Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation in Niantic. One horse continued to decline in health and was euthanized, according to the state.

At the time they were seized, the horses were suffering from neglected dental care, and three were suffering significant dental pain, according to the state. The horses did not have proper hoof care and one was infected. Some of the horses were severely malnourished, Tong said.

The owner of the horses was charged with nine counts of animal cruelty. Those charges are still pending.

The eight surviving horses are now healthy and the state has worked out deal to take full custody of the animals.

"We are fortunate that this story has a happy ending, but these horses should never have suffered in this way. State assistance is available through the Department of Agriculture, and animal owners in need should seek help immediately—long before legal action becomes necessary. I want to thank the expert caretakers at the Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Program for truly giving these beautiful horses a second chance at a loving and happy life," Tong said.

The state wants to find homes for the horses quickly.

"Finding suitable homes for each of these horses is our highest priority," said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt. "They have already endured the unthinkable and deserve to be loved unconditionally."

Anyone interested in adopting one of the horses should fill out an application. For more information on the process, click here.