Neighbors Evacuated, Police Negotiating With Man Barricaded Inside Condo in Middletown

Part of Cynthia Lane in Middletown is closed and residents evacuated from their homes Thursday after emergency crews were called in to negotiate with two men who barricaded themselves inside a condominium and threatened to burn down the building, according to police.

According to police, officers first responded just before noon when Mobile Crisis personnel called to report difficulties evaluating two males with "a history of aggression." Mobile crisis units are designed to respond to and assess potential mental health emergencies and are staffed by mental health workers.

During the police response, the males threatened to burn down the condo, prompting emergency crews to evacuate neighbors as a precaution. One of the men eventually agreed to leave the building and was taken to Middlesex Hospital for evaluation. The second person remains inside while police negotiators try to make contact, police said.

The area of 92 Cynthia Lane is closed due to the situation and residents are advised to avoid the area. More details were not immediately available.