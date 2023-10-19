Neighbors evacuated, roads closed as police work to serve warrant in Ledyard

Police are trying to serve arrest and search warrants on Whalehead Road in Gales Ferry in Ledyard and several neighbors have been evacuated and some roads are closed.

Ledyard police and other law enforcement are attempting to serve an outstanding arrest warrant and a search warrant at 70 Whalehead Road as part of an active investigation, police said.

They said the incident is isolated to the area of the residence, but several neighbors in the immediate area were temporarily evacuated and the roads are closed as a precaution for public safety.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

