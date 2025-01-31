New affordable housing development opens

We all know housing costs are a big issue in the state.

And that’s why NBC Connecticut is committed to finding out what’s being done to help with that.

On Friday, there was a celebration of the grand opening of a housing development in Stafford Springs.

Inside the buildings you’ll find 79 units, all designated as affordable.

And they’re a big upgrade from the housing community where some with disabilities and seniors live now.

“I can't wait. Something different. You know. It’s good,” said Howie Lane, of Stafford.

People could move in as soon as next month.

In this development, rents can range from $900 to $1,200, though some will pay just 30% of their income.

Right now, the average rent in the state for a one-bedroom is about $1,600, according to Zillow.

“Having an ability to give them an apartment that's quality, affordable because that's the most important. We need affordable housing in this state but something they can call their home and be proud of,” said Ann Marie Perrone, of the Stafford Housing Authority.

According to a just released Connecticut Fair Share Housing Study, the state has the tightest housing market in the country.

And under one scenario that focuses on lower-income families, Connecticut needs to add about 136,000 units statewide.

The most would be more than 36,000 needed spots in the capital region, which includes Stafford.

“What we're doing at the state level, as you know, is, starting two years ago, we've doubled down on the amount of support we're giving to build more housing just like this,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at the grand opening.

Lamont’s office says for the project, the Department of Housing provided $10.7 million and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority invested $11.3 million.

The governor says investing more in housing will be part of his next budget.