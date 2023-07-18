New apartment complex project spurs hope for development in East Hartford

For years, people went to East Harford to catch a movie on the silver screen; but now, Silver Lane is a spot in town state leaders hope people will come to call home.

Hundreds of brand new apartments are coming to the former Showcase Cinemas site. The Concourse Park project is part of broader revitalization efforts underway.

“Behind me is Concourse Park,” East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh said during a press conference. “The boards on each side will give you some understanding of the promise that Concourse Park will be on East Hartford in the form of 300 to 400 amenity-rich market rate apartments.”

A groundbreaking this fall will kick off the project. Now, developers see their feature presentation as an array of entertainment options.

“13,000-plus square foot clubhouse, swimming pool, high-end fitness facility, music studio, large co-working space, a lot of socialization space, on a very landscaped campus like setting,” Brian Zelman of Zelman Real Estate said.

Jasko Development and Zelman Real Estate acquired the property from the town a few years ago and the developers plan to invest up to $110 million.

Governor Ned Lamont also announced the project is getting nearly $7 million in state funding.

“It's been over a generation since I understand we built something of this scale in this beautiful town,” Lamont said. “We're never going to get this state grown again, unless there's a place for workers to live. And there's a great search for talent around the country. We've got the talent, but they got to be able to stay here and be able to work here and live here.”

Construction is expected to take about two years. Then, the units will rent at market rate. However, leaders hope they will offer more affordable housing, and in general, more housing options in the greater Hartford area.

“The state of Connecticut is way behind in the total number of homes that we have, but also affordable houses,” Sen. Saud Anwar, (D) 3rd District, said.

When the 430 unit complex is complete, it will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 people. That will mean changes for nearby local businesses, including Bare Bones Boxing.

“We expect to advertise over there and hopefully bring a lot more members to our gym,” Clayton Corto, Bare Bones Boxing owner, said.

Any new gym members will be getting in the ring at a different spot though.

“Our new location is 467 Silver Ln. We just put a new sign up today,” Corto said.

As part of broader efforts to revitalize this part of East Hartford, the town acquired Silver Lane Plaza, where Bare Bones Boxing is located, and will demolish the shopping center this fall.

Corto said the town acquired Bare Bones Boxing through eminent domain, which prompted him to relocate.

“When people look at this building, it's kind of an eyesore,” Corto said. “So this is a great opportunity for us to move into a nice commercial place so we can build our business up.”

Corto, like town leaders, hopes East Harford development will set the scene for a business boost and revitalization.

“Silver Lane way back when was a popping place,” Corto said. “There were restaurants, there was a movie theater, it was a good place to come to. And I think the town is moving in the right direction to bring that back.”

Along with the Concourse Park apartments and the revamping of Silver Lane Plaza, Walsh also discussed the impending arrival of 1,000 jobs at new Lowe’s and Wayfarer warehouses coming to the area in 2024.

“East Hartford is in a little bit of a renaissance,” Walsh said. “You start to see with all these projects, the mosaic we're constructing. New jobs, new housing, new development on the horizon, all in an effort to breathe life into Silver Lane here in East Hartford.”