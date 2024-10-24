New apartments aim to transform landscape in downtown New Haven 

More than 100 apartment units have been completed in the heart of Downtown New Haven.

On Thursday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker along with community partners and project developers held a ribbon cutting event for the new Archive Apartments.

The Archive Apartments have taken around five years to be completed, from its initial concept to its total completion.

“An architecture that will stand the test of time, highly consistent with what we had shown the community at the beginning,” said Michael Piscitelli, New Haven’s Economic Development Administrator.

The Archive Apartments provides 166 market value units, spanning across two buildings.

The main building is located at 848 Chapel St. and includes 120 units. The second building is around the corner at 108 Orange St. and has 46 apartment units.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the units are helpful in the grand scheme of addressing housing in the city and state.

"There's so many people that are needing new housing and a lot of people that are struggling with the cost of housing right now so having more units helps put a little of an ease, pressure on the market,” Mayor Elicker said.

The construction of the Archive Apartments changed a portion of Chapel Street to a one-way only direction for nearly two years.

Alexis Evans, the owner of Raw Juicescape said she is glad the project is completed and looks forward to the Archive Apartments transforming Chapel Street to a more vibrant area.