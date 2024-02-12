New Britain businesses ramp up Valentine's Day deliveries before winter storm

A winter storm can always put a damper on local business, but the incoming storm Tuesday also comes just one day before Valentine’s Day.

Now, small businesses in New Britain that depend on the holiday are preparing to weather the storm.

From blinged bouquets to a dozen roses, New Britain Flower Shop sells expressions of love.

“I love the snow, but when I saw this, I'm like, ‘Oh no, not on my biggest holiday!’” owner Nicholas Erlacher said.

Now the owner is trying to think like a “smartie” when it comes to getting 20,000 roses delivered by Valentine’s Day, despite the winter storm.

“Tomorrow, we're going to still be working here. Doesn't matter if there's eight feet of snow. I'm going to get my way here. We're going to be working out our orders,” Erlacher said.

At Edible Arrangements New Britain, the head designer has the same mentality about the incoming snow.

“Slows us up a lot," Chaz Wes, Edible Arrangements head designer, said. “Valentine's Day is like the Super Bowl."

So the team works fast to fulfill anywhere from 70 to 200 orders they get for Valentine’s Day. It’s much more than the typical day of just about 15 orders.

Wes said today, they called up customers and asked to make deliveries early to beat the storm.

“We already pre-made a lot of stuff. So as soon as we come in tomorrow, it's going straight out,” he said.

Right now, stepping into Belvedere Restaurant & Cafe will make you swoon, thanks to romantic Valentine’s Day decorations.

“Red and black, and low roses and even more roses,” owner Ela Konferowicz said.

Konferowicz said she will make a decision on Tuesday morning about whether to close the restaurant for the day.

“We rather that our employees will stay home and be safe, our clients will stay home instead of driving,” she said.

These entrepreneurs do not expect the storm to lead to big financial loss.

“We don't really think about how we are losing us and money wise, because we think that safeness is the most important,” Konferowicz said.

They expect the business pulse to pick back up, hoping by Wednesday, hearts will be the only things missing a beat.

“We're going to work around,” Wes said. “It happens, you know, this is New England.”

Belvedere Café should be open by Wednesday, and both Edible Arrangements and New Britain Flower Shop say any orders they cannot get out in advance, they will plan to deliver on Valentine’s Day.