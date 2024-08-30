Middletown

New charges for former teacher at Middletown daycare, second teacher arrested

NBC Connecticut

Police have made new arrests in connection with an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of children at a childcare facility in Middletown earlier this year.

A former teacher at Town & Country Early Learning Center, 48-year-old Kristie Kovarcik, was arrested in February after being accused of picking up a 2-year-old child and tossing the child into a wall.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The director of the facility notified the Department of Children and Families and the child's guardian about the incident when it occured on Jan. 12. Police began an investigation and viewed video of the incident, eventually charging Kovarcik with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

The Middletown Police Special Investigations Unit continued its investigation into Kovarcik, and found several instances on surveillance video of Kovarcik, and a second teacher, 32-year-old Onima Rahman, mishandling other 2-year-old children, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rahman was arrested last week and was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Kovarcik was re-arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Both women were fired from their positions, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us