New CT gun laws go into effect this weekend

Several new Connecticut gun laws will go into effect on Sunday.

Over the summer, Gov. Ned Lamont signed the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. The law, Public Act 23-53, goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The bill's major provisions include: