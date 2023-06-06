Governor signs most wide-ranging gun bill since legislation passed after Sandy Hook

Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

The legislation, known as House Bill 6667, which bars openly carrying firearms, among other changes, comes almost a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. That is in addition to other recent court actions favoring gun owners.

I just signed HB 6667, which takes smart and strategic steps to strengthen Connecticut's gun violence prevention laws to avoid tragedy. We must do more to protect our communities from gun violence, and I appreciate the bipartisan legislators who worked with us on this bill. pic.twitter.com/H7ykw57b5B — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 6, 2023

It also comes as Republican-controlled states are loosening guns laws amid a record-setting pace for mass killings in the United States.

“This bill that I just signed takes smart and strategic steps to strengthen the laws in Connecticut to prevent tragedy from happening,” Lamont said.

“Over the years, Connecticut has shown time and again that we can improve public safety by implementing reasonable gun violence prevention laws while also respecting the rights of Americans to own guns for their own protection and sportsmanship. This bill that I’ve signed continues that fair, commonsense balance," he continued.

The House approved the bill by a bipartisan vote of 96-51 about two weeks ago. The Senate passed the bill on June 2, making a few amendments before giving it final approval.

The bill's major provisions include:

Open carry : Bans the open carrying of firearms in public, while continuing to allow concealed carry with a permit.

: Bans the open carrying of firearms in public, while continuing to allow concealed carry with a permit. High-risk repeat offenders : Increases bail, probation and parole responses for the extremely narrow group of people with repeated serious firearm offenses.

: Increases bail, probation and parole responses for the extremely narrow group of people with repeated serious firearm offenses. Ghost guns : Updates the state’s 2019 ban on unregistered “ghost guns” to include those that were assembled prior to the enactment of that ban. Those ghost guns must be registered with the state by January 1, 2024.

: Updates the state’s 2019 ban on unregistered “ghost guns” to include those that were assembled prior to the enactment of that ban. Those ghost guns must be registered with the state by January 1, 2024. Bulk purchase of guns : Prevents the bulk purchasing of handguns to discourage straw purchases by barring the sale of more than three handguns to an individual in a 30-day period, or six handguns for an instructor. Law enforcement agencies, returns/exchanges, and transfers to a museum are exempted.

: Prevents the bulk purchasing of handguns to discourage straw purchases by barring the sale of more than three handguns to an individual in a 30-day period, or six handguns for an instructor. Law enforcement agencies, returns/exchanges, and transfers to a museum are exempted. Gun dealer accountability : Increases gun dealer accountability by permitting the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection to issue a notice of violation and impose an order barring sales for any dealers violating any of their responsibilities.

: Increases gun dealer accountability by permitting the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection to issue a notice of violation and impose an order barring sales for any dealers violating any of their responsibilities. Safe storage : Expands the state’s safe storage laws to all situations, not only those where a minor or prohibited person may gain access to a firearm.

: Expands the state’s safe storage laws to all situations, not only those where a minor or prohibited person may gain access to a firearm. Assault weapons ban : Closes loopholes in the state’s ban on assault weapons by including “other” firearms with banned features analogous to those on banned pistols and rifles and pre-September 13, 1994, “pre-ban” firearms that were carved out of the original ban. A new registration will open for these 2023 assault weapons. If purchased before the date of passage, these weapons can be registered until May 1, 2024. If registered, owners can continue possessing them but further transfers are generally barred.

: Closes loopholes in the state’s ban on assault weapons by including “other” firearms with banned features analogous to those on banned pistols and rifles and pre-September 13, 1994, “pre-ban” firearms that were carved out of the original ban. A new registration will open for these 2023 assault weapons. If purchased before the date of passage, these weapons can be registered until May 1, 2024. If registered, owners can continue possessing them but further transfers are generally barred. Large-capacity magazine ban : Ensures enforceability of the state’s ban on large-capacity magazines by making possession a class D felony for prohibited persons and a class A misdemeanor for non-prohibited persons.

: Ensures enforceability of the state’s ban on large-capacity magazines by making possession a class D felony for prohibited persons and a class A misdemeanor for non-prohibited persons. Underage purchases of guns : Expands the state’s existing prohibition on the retail sale of semiautomatic rifles with capacity greater than five rounds to anyone under the age of 21 to also include private sales.

: Expands the state’s existing prohibition on the retail sale of semiautomatic rifles with capacity greater than five rounds to anyone under the age of 21 to also include private sales. Pistol permit training : Updates the training requirements for pistol permits and eligibility certificates to require instruction on safe storage, state firearms laws, and lawful use of firearms.

: Updates the training requirements for pistol permits and eligibility certificates to require instruction on safe storage, state firearms laws, and lawful use of firearms. Domestic violence : Makes commission of a family violence crime or federal misdemeanor crime of domestic violence into an automatic disqualifier for having a pistol permit, and adds commission of such a crime after October 1, 2023, as a qualifier for criminal possession of a firearm.

: Makes commission of a family violence crime or federal misdemeanor crime of domestic violence into an automatic disqualifier for having a pistol permit, and adds commission of such a crime after October 1, 2023, as a qualifier for criminal possession of a firearm. Trigger locks : Requires all firearms, not just handguns, to be sold with a trigger lock.

: Requires all firearms, not just handguns, to be sold with a trigger lock. Transport : Clarifies that all long guns, including ones categorized as “other,” must be carried unloaded in a vehicle.

: Clarifies that all long guns, including ones categorized as “other,” must be carried unloaded in a vehicle. Body armor : Requires anyone purchasing body armor to possess a pistol permit or eligibility certificate. This includes exemptions for certain law enforcement officers, state and judicial officials, and military personnel.

: Requires anyone purchasing body armor to possess a pistol permit or eligibility certificate. This includes exemptions for certain law enforcement officers, state and judicial officials, and military personnel. Permitting timelines: Creates a timeline for local authorities to act on the first stage of the pistol permitting process.

Nearly half the states have passed legislation addressing guns or school safety this year, but the division among states continues to widen. Democratic-led states have enacted new laws to restrict semi-automatic weapons and expand background checks and waiting periods to buy guns. Republican-led states have backed the right to carry concealed guns without permits or for trained staff to bring guns to school.

Lamont previously said new legislation is needed since Sandy Hook, noting the “world has changed," especially with the advent of untraceable ghost guns. This latest bill requires the registration of ghost guns manufactured prior to 2019, the year Connecticut lawmakers voted to ban them, yet grandfathered existing weapons. The proposal also bars the possession of ghost guns that are neither serialized nor registered.