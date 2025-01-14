New Haven area pizzerias join nationwide relief fund to help LA wildfire victims

Local pizzerias are participating in a nationwide fundraiser to help people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Slice Out Hunger, a New York-based organization is raising funds to help people and pizzerias that were directly impacted by the wildfires in the LA area and they are calling on pizzerias across the country to step in and help.

Scott Weiner, founder of Slice Out Hunger, said so far there are about 100 pizzerias that are involved.

“We have a fund set up that pizzerias across the country can make a Los Angeles inspired pizza and donate the proceeds of those sales of that pizza to this fund,” Weiner said.

He added there are about 30 to 40 pizzerias in Los Angeles that are already receiving funding from them to help support shelters, front line workers and anybody else who needs help.

So far in Connecticut, there are three participating pizzerias including Yorkside Pizza, Zuppardi’s Apizza and Ozzy’s Apizza.

George Koutroumanis, owner of Yorkside Pizza & Restaurant said he will be creating a Dodger Chili Cheese Dog Slice.

Koutroumanis said it's important for the pizza community to come together and help others when they need it.

"We're not that far apart, we all breathe the same air, we're all under the same sun, it's just good, we thank God that we are good and able to help."

At Zuppardi’s Apizza in West Haven, co-owner Lori Zuppardi said the restaurant will be contributing with a lump sum donation rather than an LA inspired pie, as she wanted to make sure the fund received the money right away.

"There's a lot to be said about the pizza world because we tend to all show up and do our part,” Zuppardi said.

Ozzy’s Apizza owner Chris Wallace said they are one of the recipients of the fundraiser.

Wallace, who owns Ozzy’s Apizza in New Haven and in North Hollywood, California, has been receiving relief to help first responders and people who have been displaced by the wildfires.

“I made a rule at the shop, anyone that's displaced, anyone that's a first responder, gets free pizza right away,” Wallace said.

Wallace added he is also raising money at his New Haven location via a Venmo fund to support his North Hollywood location as they continue helping the community.

Slice Out Hunger may be seeing more pizzerias join in on the cause, thanks to Colin Caplan, New Haven’s pizza guru who has kept busy with spreading the word of the fundraiser.

“If there's anything I can do to help the cause of helping people that are in distress then I feel like getting the word out, talking to the news, talking to our favorite pizzerias. We can do this,” Caplan said.

To order pizza from a participating pizzeria, click here.