New Haven Firefighter Has Died After Being Struck on I-91

A New Haven firefighter has died after he was struck on Interstate 91 North in New Haven after a crash Wednesday night.

State police said Thomas Mieles, 27, of New Haven, died after the crash. New Haven fire officials said Mieles was a New Haven firefighter.

Mieles had been involved in a crash near exit 8 around 9:42 p.m. and pulled over, according to state police.

Two other drivers stopped to help, but there was another crash and a vehicle hit Mieles, who was out of his vehicle, according to state police. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Three other drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Troczynski at Troop I at 203-393-4200.

If you have a vehicle with a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to call Trooper Troczynski.