New Haven Kicks-Off Public Health Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Expands SeeClickFix

The city of New Haven is rolling out a bilingual public health campaign about COVID-19 and they have expanded SeeClickFix offerings so residents can submit questions, report non-emergency issues and access the information on best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City officials said that through the new COVID-19 portal, residents can report directly to the New Haven Health Department in the event that local businesses and organizations are not complying with closures or when gatherings violate social distancing guidelines in place because of the pandemic.

“During this unprecedented public health emergency, we want to provide every tool at our disposal to help New Haven residents stay connected to the information, services, and assistance they need to stay safe, well, and at home,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement.

SeeClickFix does direct anyone with COVID-19 related emergencies to a New Haven Health Department Emergency Hotline (203) 946-4949.

Residents can also submit questions and concerns about COVID-19 and City policies and closures related to the epidemic.

“During the COVID-19 public health epidemic the City of New Haven is working diligently to synthesize data, communicate critical guidance, and implement preventative measures to protect the community,” City Health Department Director Martiza Bond said in a statement. “The urgency of this threat means that we cannot do this alone. We need residents to partner with us in this fight by staying informed, following our guidelines, and reporting problems and concerns. Along with our website, this tool provides the means to do that. We are in this together.”

The SeeClickFix mobile app is available at the App Store or on Google Play. Residents can also make requests to the SeeClickFix link on the City of New Haven Website and on seeclickfix.com.