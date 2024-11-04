New Haven

New Haven police chief sends message on new approach to combat street takeovers

By Jennifer Cuevas

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New Haven Police Department plans to take a more aggressive approach to combat illegal street takeovers after multiple incidents and related arrests in the city of New Haven.

On Saturday, a street takeover was reported at the intersection of Shelton Avenue and Bassett Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.

The street takeover ended at the Interstate 91 on-ramp and led to the arrest of 18-year-old David Rios from Wolcott.

Two 20 year olds from Wolcott, who were in the car while Rios was driving, were also arrested.

Saturday's street takeover is the most recent to happen at that intersection; the previous one was reported on Oct. 26, according to police.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the department will be taking on a new, regional approach to address street takeovers.

“We have to take a more proactive and more aggressive approach and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to arrest people, we’re going to pop their tires, we’re going to do everything possible," Jacobson said.

He added the department will be making arrests for owner liability.

“If your cars have the plates, we’re going to arrest the owner of the car. If you’re a parent out there, if you have a kid who partakes in this, you could be arrested if they’re using your car,” Jacobson said.

The New Haven Police Department plans to announce more details on the regional approach to combat street takeovers on Friday, Nov. 8.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
