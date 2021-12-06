new haven

New Haven Schools Staff Member Arrested After Altercation With Student

NBC Connecticut

A New Haven Public Schools staff member was arrested Monday after an altercation with a student, officials said.

A spokesperson for the school district said the altercation happened during the school day at Edgewood School.

The staff member has been put on leave while the incident is investigated, the school district said.

"The New Haven school district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student," the spokesperson said.

School officials said they are cooperating with authorities and New Haven Police is investigating.

Officials did not provide specific details about the altercation.

Also on Monday, a hoax 911 call and multiple online threats led to lockdowns, early dismissals and police responses to several schools in New Haven.

Online Threats, Hoax Call Prompt Lockdowns, Police Response at New Haven Schools: PD

This article tagged under:

new havenNew Haven Police Departmentnew haven schoolsedgewood school
