New Jersey Resident Suspected in Online Threat Against Stratford High School

A New Jersey resident is suspected of making a threat to Stratford High School and has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, according to Stratford police.

Stratford police said students and parents called them Sunday about a possible threat to Stratford High School that came through an online chat group after the sender threatened to bring a weapon to the school.

Investigators were able to trace the threats to a male suspect under the age of 18 who lives in Fairview, New Jersey, according to Stratford Police.

Stratford police said they, along with police in Fairview, New Jersey, and the FBI were part of the investigation and Fairview, New Jersey police found the suspect.

Police said no further charges are pending and extra security measures were in place at Stratford High School.  

