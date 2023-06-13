New legislation aimed at decreasing catalytic converter thefts

Connecticut ranks eighth in the country for the highest number of catalytic converters stolen, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Thieves stole from vehicles parked in apartment complexes, school bus yards and even school parking lots.

Now the Connecticut Senate and House passed legislation lawmakers hope will help.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

House Bill 6796 will allow Connecticut to make agreements with neighboring states to establish a regional approach to combating catalytic converter thefts. It would also require new and used car dealers to mark any converters they sell on vehicles that cost more than $10,000 and the bill would establish a task force to evaluate laws relating to this.

State Representative Liz Linehan, who represents Cheshire, Hamden and Wallingford, wrote in a statement:

“After passing legislation in 2022, it became increasingly more important to align our efforts with surrounding states, as the small size of states in the northeast corridor provides quick and easy access for the selling of stolen goods. I'm glad the legislature took this important step in combating catalytic converter thefts by working collaboratively with our neighbors to decrease the movement of stolen goods across state lines.”

There were 82 catalytic converter thefts in Connecticut in 2020, according to the NICB. In 2021, there were more than 10 times that number with 860 thefts and 1,184 in 2022.

This most recent legislation is waiting to be signed by Governor Ned Lamont.