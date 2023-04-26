New London Police Want to Honor Heroes Who Ran to Help During Gold Star Bridge Crash, Fire  

New London police want to recognize the heroes who responded and helped an off-duty police officer rescue an injured person during a crash and fire on the Gold Star Bridge Friday.

State police said something caused the tire of a Toyota Avalon to deflate around 11:17 a.m. Friday, the car stopped and a heating oil truck hit the back of the car and rolled over. Then the fire started.

Wallace Fauquet III, 42, of Stonington, an employee of McCarthy Heating Oil Service, was driving the truck and died from his injuries, police said.

The two people who were in the Toyota suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

People who saw what happened ran toward the scene to do what they could to provide assistance.

The group included New London Police Lieutenant Cornelius Rodgers, who was off-duty, and Brandon Bylo.

Rogers was off-duty and returning from the gym when he saw the crash and went to help.

Bylo, who acted quickly to help, said a group of people ran toward the car.

“I saw two other gentlemen helping carrying a man, one by his leg and one by his front arm so I grabbed his other front arm,” Bylo said.

Police are trying to figure out who else assisted so they can thank them and bestow the appreciation of the New London Police Department.

If you are aware of anyone who might have helped, contact New London police.