New Milford Man Killed in Crash in Brookfield

A New Milford man has died after a crash on Route 7 in Brookfield Wednesday night.

State police said, Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, of New Milford, was driving a Kia Forte on Route 7 North, north of exit 11, just after 9:30 p.m. when he drove into the median and hit the Junction Road concrete overpass support pillar.

He was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Cole #739 at Troop A - Southbury at 203-267-2200 or email daniel.cole@ct.gov.