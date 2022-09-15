Brookfield

New Milford Man Killed in Crash in Brookfield

NBC Connecticut

A New Milford man has died after a crash on Route 7 in Brookfield Wednesday night.

State police said, Caleb Jerrod Anderson, 24, of New Milford, was driving a Kia Forte on Route 7 North, north of exit 11, just after 9:30 p.m. when he drove into the median and hit the Junction Road concrete overpass support pillar.

He was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Cole #739 at Troop A - Southbury at 203-267-2200 or email daniel.cole@ct.gov.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Brookfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us