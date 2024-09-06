New renovations at the Big E Connecticut Building to be unveiled

The Connecticut Building at the Big E has undergone some renovations that will be on display at the start of the fair next week.

The Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing and Tourism is unveiling major upgrades including a completely refreshed interior, a new interactive area, the first-ever "Shop CT" experience, Instagram-worthy backdrops and more.

In the new Shop CT experience, you can purchase state-specific clothing and merchandise, such as a pizza candle or "Made in CT" baby onesie.

Other major upgrades to the building include:

A nearly 10-foot-tall digital monument located at the entrance of the building.

located at the entrance of the building. The “CT Zone,” an interactive area highlighting Connecticut innovation with engaging activities for all ages, including an astronaut spacesuit and a quarter-scale jet engine model on display from RTX, and a lunar lander exhibit from the Connecticut Science Center.

The first-ever "Shop CT" experience, created in collaboration with The Bristol Bazaar, featuring Connecticut-branded merchandise.

Opening day of the Big E is next Friday, Sept. 13. Connecticut Day will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

