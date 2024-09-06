Springfield

New renovations at the Big E Connecticut Building to be unveiled

The Connecticut Building at the Big E has undergone some renovations that will be on display at the start of the fair next week.

The Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing and Tourism is unveiling major upgrades including a completely refreshed interior, a new interactive area, the first-ever "Shop CT" experience, Instagram-worthy backdrops and more.

In the new Shop CT experience, you can purchase state-specific clothing and merchandise, such as a pizza candle or "Made in CT" baby onesie.

Other major upgrades to the building include:

  • A nearly 10-foot-tall digital monument located at the entrance of the building.
  • The “CT Zone,” an interactive area highlighting Connecticut innovation with engaging activities for all ages, including an astronaut spacesuit and a quarter-scale jet engine model on display from RTX, and a lunar lander exhibit from the Connecticut Science Center.
  • The first-ever “Shop CT” experience, created in collaboration with The Bristol Bazaar, featuring Connecticut-branded merchandise.

Opening day of the Big E is next Friday, Sept. 13. Connecticut Day will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

For a list of some new food options to expect this year, click here.

