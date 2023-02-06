Newtown High School Closing Early Due to Burst Pipes

Newtown High School will close at 10 a.m. Monday because of burst pipes in the building, according to the school’s website.

A Tweet from the school said there was a flood in the F wing and it caused extensive damage.

This morning at NHS we discovered a flood in our F wing which caused extensive damage to our school. Due to the damage, we will need to close NHS at 10:00 am this morning. This closing will only impact Newtown High School. Transportation will be provided for the students. — Newtown High School (@NHS_TWEETS) February 6, 2023

Several pipes burst over the weekend when temperatures plummeted Friday and Saturday.

Bethany Community School in Bethany is closed Monday because of a burst pipe as well.