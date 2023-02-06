Newtown

Newtown High School Closing Early Due to Burst Pipes

Newtown High School will close at 10 a.m. Monday because of burst pipes in the building, according to the school’s website.

A Tweet from the school said there was a flood in the F wing and it caused extensive damage.

Several pipes burst over the weekend when temperatures plummeted Friday and Saturday.

Bethany Community School in Bethany is closed Monday because of a burst pipe as well.

