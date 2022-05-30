Madison

Niantic Man Killed in Crash on I-95 in Madison

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

A Niantic man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, state police said, and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.

State police said Aymeric Duprelatour, 49, of Niantic, was in a Subaru Forester, swerved and hit the back of a tractor-trailer that had slowed down because of a lane closure and stopped just before exit 60.

The Subaru and the trailer attached to the truck both hit the guardrail, state police said.

Duprelatour was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and was later pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

State police are investigating, and witnesses are asked to call Trooper Clark at Troop F at 860-399-2100.

