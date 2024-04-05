Hartford

Nicki Minaj, UConn watch party and more events take over downtown Hartford this weekend

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

Downtown Hartford is full of events this weekend. Friday, rapper Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour will stop at the XL Center, and it is sold out.

“Hartford is not a sleepy town anymore,” said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam. “Every night this weekend this place is going to be packed. There’s going to be so much energy, so much vibrancy, it’s where you want to be.”

Big artists are making stops in Hartford with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny coming later this month.

“I think it’s a big deal for Hartford,” said Natavia Reynolds who lives in Springfield but visits Hartford often. “It’s nice not having to go all the way to Boston you know for artist like that.”

Businesses on Pratt Street are preparing for the influx of customers this weekend.

“It’s so great for business,” said Ann Kendall the manager at Sorella on Pratt Street. “We’re expecting a big crowd on Pratt Street rooting for the Huskies, also concert at the XL center. I’m excited.”

The Hartford Chamber of Commerce and the Pratt Street Historic District are hosting a watch party for the UConn men’s basketball game on Saturday night.

“I’m really excited to be there,” said Hartford native Skip Walker. “I’m going to be out here, outside, no matter what the weather is.”

Business owners say the success of the men’s and women’s basketball teams at UConn have been beneficial to their businesses.

“We’ve been moving so much UConn t-shirts,” said Rory Gale owner of Hartford Prints. “Like every day, we’re selling out.”

Others that frequent Pratt Street are just happy to see it coming to life.

“I think that these events are awesome,” said Sean Duffy. “These businesses can’t exist with just what happens here during the week and anything we can do on the weekend to prop them up is a good thing.”

The UConn watch party starts Saturday at 6 p.m. on Pratt Street. Eventgoers can catch the Purdue-NC State matchup before UConn takes on Alabama.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
