north haven

North Haven High School football resumes after forfeiting game last week

North Haven High School football field
NBC Connecticut

North Haven High School’s football team will play this weekend after forfeiting its game against Darien last Friday following allegations about student misbehavior.

North Haven First Selectman Michael J. Freda said football activities will resume Wednesday and the team will play this weekend.

Last week, Freda said there were allegations about student misbehavior and the coach, athletic director, and superintendent met with the Board of Education and made the decision to forfeit the game against Darien.

North Haven's team is the defending Class MM champion.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The CIAC said the game that was scheduled for last week would be recorded as a forfeit win for Darien, at North Haven's request, according to Darien High School Director of Athletics Chris Manfredonia. 

The investigation the board of education and school officials did has concluded and disciplinary action will be passed down to those involved, according to Freda.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us