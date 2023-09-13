North Haven High School football resumes after forfeiting game last week

North Haven High School’s football team will play this weekend after forfeiting its game against Darien last Friday following allegations about student misbehavior.

North Haven First Selectman Michael J. Freda said football activities will resume Wednesday and the team will play this weekend.

Last week, Freda said there were allegations about student misbehavior and the coach, athletic director, and superintendent met with the Board of Education and made the decision to forfeit the game against Darien.

North Haven's team is the defending Class MM champion.

The CIAC said the game that was scheduled for last week would be recorded as a forfeit win for Darien, at North Haven's request, according to Darien High School Director of Athletics Chris Manfredonia.

The investigation the board of education and school officials did has concluded and disciplinary action will be passed down to those involved, according to Freda.