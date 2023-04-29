Norwalk Police Sergeant Involved in Deadly Off Duty Crash in Southington

State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that happened on I-84 East in Southington on April 19.

According to Norwalk Police, Sgt. Shannon Sherry was behind the wheel of one of the two vehicles that was involved in the crash.

State Police said that Sherry was driving in the left lane when he suddenly drove his Tesla across the middle lane and into the right lane, striking a Ford pickup truck.

The collision caused the pickup to drive across the center and left lanes and into the grassy median, eventually rolling over into the guardrail.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 24-year-old Elijah Vallier of New Britain, died at the scene. Both Sgt. Sherry and the passenger in his Tesla were not injured.

Sgt. Sherry was off duty when the collision occurred and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Norwalk Police Department expresses their deepest condolences to the family of Elijah Vallier.

Right now, Sgt. Sherry is not on administrative leave, but he has not returned to work as of yet. Police said that Sgt. Sherry is using the personal time he's accrued to step away for the time being.

Norwalk Police have not launched an internal investigation as of yet.