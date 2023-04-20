State Police Seek Witnesses to Fatal I-84 Crash in Southington

A New Britain man was killed in a crash that closed Interstate 84 for hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on I-84 East near Exit 30.

According to state police, a man driving a Tesla in the left lane veered across the center lane and into the right lane for an unknown reason, where the car struck a Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup traveling in the right lane.

The pickup driver lost control after the collision and veered across traffic, went into the median and rolled over and hit a metal guardrail, police said. The pickup ended up in the left shoulder of I-84 West.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Elijah Vallier, of New Britain, died at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Tesla were not injured, according to state police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video from a dashcam is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.