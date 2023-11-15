Norwich

Norwich Public Utilities breaks ground on new wastewater treatment plant

The $200 million project is the largest construction project in the city's history, according to Norwich Public Utilities.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Norwich officials broke ground on a new wastewater treatment plant Wednesday.

The $200 million five-year project is the largest construction project in the city's history, according to Norwich Public Utilities (NPU).

The current wastewater treatment plant dates back decades and is long overdue for a replacement, NPU said. The treatment plant, located in downtown Norwich on a man-made island, was originally constructed in the 1930s with upgrades in the 1950s and 1970s.

"The plant functions, but it is 1973 technology. It's 2023," said Larry Sullivan, wastewater operations integrity manager at NPU. "It’s at least 20 years overdue.”

Construction on new wastewater treatment plant in Norwich to begin this year

Grant funding will take care of some of the project cost. The rest of the project cost will be covered by a low-interest loan from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. NPU's 10,000 wastewater customers will help pay off the loan over the next two decades.

According to NPU, the new plant will help them better handle the wastewater. It will also improve water quality.

“Every community between Norwich and Long Island Sound along the Thames River – Preston, Montville, Ledyard, Waterford, Groton and New London – will benefit from this project," said Chris LaRose, general manager of NPU.

The new facility will be built in the same location, which makes the construction a complex process.

“Rebuilding this plant while keeping it running is going to be very challenging for sure," Sullivan said.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
