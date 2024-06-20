Norwich schools to dismiss early Thursday because of heat

We are in a heat wave and Norwich schools will be dismissing students early on Thursday because of the heat.
Susan Lessard, the acting superintendent, notified families that Thursday is an early release day for all schools in the district.
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority, and this decision has been made to ensure everyone's comfort and health during this period of unusually high temperatures,” Lessard said in her message to students’ families and staff.
Here’s what the school district released on the schedule for Thursday
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- Virtual Learning Academy at Adult Ed: dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
- Norwich Transitional Academy: dismissal at 12:05 p.m.
- Mahan, Kelly STEAM Middle Magnet School, Teacher’s Global Magnet Middle School: dismissal at 12:45 p.m.
- Stanton, Moriarty, Uncas, Veterans, Wequonnoc, Huntington: dismissal at 1:35 p.m.
- Pre-K at Huntington & Vets:
- School Day Program: 9:30 a.m. - 1:35 p.m.
- Part Day AM: 9:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
- Part Day PM: canceled
- PreK at Mahan: school day 9:30 a.m. - 1:35 p.m.
- Part Day a.m.: 9:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
- Part Day p.m.: canceled
- Pre-K at Moriarty: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Kelly STEAM Magnet MS Graduation will continue as scheduled:
- Team 8A: 9 a.m. -10 a.m.
- Team 8B: 11 a.m. - noon