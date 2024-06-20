Norwich schools to dismiss early Thursday because of heat

We are in a heat wave and Norwich schools will be dismissing students early on Thursday because of the heat.

Susan Lessard, the acting superintendent, notified families that Thursday is an early release day for all schools in the district.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority, and this decision has been made to ensure everyone's comfort and health during this period of unusually high temperatures,” Lessard said in her message to students’ families and staff.

Here’s what the school district released on the schedule for Thursday

