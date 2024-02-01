Notre Dame High School in Fairfield is sold to Sacred Heart University

Notre Dame Catholic High School in Fairfield has been sold to neighboring Sacred Heart University for $15 million.

SHU officials announced that they have reached an agreement with the Diocese of Bridgeport. According to the university, both institutions have a long history and partnership with each other.

Over the years, both institutions have shared facilities such as athletic fields, the university library and Chapel of the Holy Spirit, as well as parking lot space at the high school, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the university has also offered a 50% tuition scholarship to Notre Dame students who are accepted, and about 20% of each high school graduating class has gone on to study at Sacred Heart.

Once the sale goes through, faculty and staff at Notre Dame will get tuition reimbursement when taking classes at Sacred Heart.

“We are two Catholic institutions that share a common mission and vision. I’m looking forward to working even more collaboratively and strengthening the long-standing academic and community relationship between our two schools,” SHU President John J. Petillo said.

Sacred Heart plans to invest millions of dollars in the school and property, which could include physical improvements, building infrastructure, technological upgrades and updated athletic facilities.

School officials said there will be a year-long transition period after the deal is finalized.

Nearly 14,000 students have graduated from Notre Dame in its 67-year history, and it was initially housed in what is now the Academic Center on Sacred Heart's Park Avenue campus.