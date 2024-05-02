East Hampton Public Library accepting photos of dogs in exchange for forgiven fees

Spring brings all kinds of delights, and one of them is coming from the East Hampton Public Library. The library is spreading “pawsitivity” this month, with a new program called “May We See Your Dog.”

“We are forgiving the fee for one lost damaged item per patron, in exchange for a dog photo,” Christine Cachuela, East Hampton Public Library Director, said.

The dog-lovers initiative aims to get people back to the public library.

“It's a lot of fun, because everybody loves the dogs these days,” Susan Markham, a library patron from East Hampton, said.

The concept is a spinoff of the Worcester, Massachusetts Public Library’s “March Meowness.”

“They shared the story on social media, and then within a few days, I just was hearing about it everywhere,” Cachuela said.

Although the East Hampton Public Library does not have late fees, there is a charge for damaged items. That will now be waived for anyone who emails or brings in a photo of a dog for display on a community pet board.

“I just kept thinking it was such a wonderful way to bring patrons back to the library who might feel like they can't come and enjoy our services, because they owe us for a book or a DVD or something that got damaged,” Cachuela said.

She says about 300 patrons could benefit.

While you are invited to snap a photo of your fur-friend, you do not need a dog of your own to get in on the action.

“You could bring in a photo of a friend's dog and neighbor's dog, a cute dog you saw online, you could draw a picture of a dog,” Cachuela said. “We really want to make it something that everybody can take advantage of.”

Returning to the library means people can enjoy a variety of programs, and even rent out non-traditional items like paddle boards.

Markham knows the value of her public library well, and said she comes in quite often.

“Oh geez, almost five days a week!” she said.

She hopes the dog-loving idea will get legs.

“I think it's fantastic,” Markham said. “It also brings back the patrons who are kind of a little leery about coming back in, and I think it's a wonderful opportunity to resurge the library.”

You can learn more about the "May We See your Dog" forgiveness program on the East Hampton Public Library website.