Officials ID Man Killed in Apparent Shootout With Authorities in Hartford

The New Haven State's Attorney's Office has identified the man killed in an exchange of gunfire with authorities on Enfield Street in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The preliminary report states that the FBI's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force were planning to serve a warrant on another man when they encountered 34-year-old Benecio Vasquez, and exchanged gunfire. The investigation into what led up to that exchange remains ongoing and further details were not available.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Vasquez died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

It appears two task force members fired their weapons, according to the report. They have been identified as Task Force Officer Christopher Kiely, who is a member of the New Britain Police Department, and an FBI special agent, whose identity was not publicly released.

Investigators said they've recovered a semi-automatic pistol believed to have been fired by Vasquez from the scene.

Hartford police said no Hartford officers discharged their weapons, though they were on scene as part of the task force and have turned body camera footage over to Connecticut State Police for the investigation. The State's Attorney's Office reports that the footage does not show the shooting, but does show the aftermath, including giving emergency medical treatment to Vasquez. The video has not been publicly released at this time.

State police said the task force investigates some of the more serious crimes in and around the city of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin previously released the following statement in response to the shooting:

“While Hartford officers did not fire their weapons during this incident, we believe that it is important to make as much information as possible available to the Hartford community as quickly as possible. There will be a full investigation, and the Hartford Police Department will be cooperating fully in that investigation. The information we have indicates that members of the task force exchanged fire with an individual, and that he was killed. Our prayers are with everyone involved, and with the family of the individual who was killed. This appears to have been a very dangerous situation, and I am grateful that no officers were injured."

The joint state-federal investigation is ongoing. Connecticut State Police are taking the lead on the investigation and will be working with the New Haven State's Attorney's Office.