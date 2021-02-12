Officials Investigate After Suspicious Package Found at Ellington Post Office

Officials are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Ellington Post Office Friday night, police said.

State police said they responded to the area of Church Street for reports of an unattended package.

The state police bomb squad responded to the scene out of an abundance of caution to assist in the investigation, officials said.

Church Street is completely closed and Main Street is closed from the Town Hall to the intersection with Maple Street, according to fire officials.

It is unknown how long the roads will remain closed.

The volunteer fire department said they are supporting state police in their investigation.

Troopers said there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.