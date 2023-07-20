One $100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut

No one in Connecticut won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but there were other significant lottery wins Wednesday night.

There was one $1 million Powerball winner in Connecticut and there was a $100,000 Cash5 winner as well.

The winning Cash5 numbers were 6-16-21-29-35. The top prize is $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers were 7-10-11-13-24 and the Powerball was 24.

The $1 million Powerball winner matched all five white balls.

Two tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball and one had Powerplay, so one ticket won $100,000 and the other won $50,000.