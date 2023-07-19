Three $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut; jackpot up to $720 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $720 million after no one won the jackpot Tuesday night, but three tickets sold in Connecticut won $10,000.

The winning numbers were 19-22-31-37-54 and the Mega Ball was 18. The Megaplier was X4.

The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball but did not have the Megaplier. No information was released on where the tickets were sold.

There were 38 $10,000 winners across the country and eight won $40,000 because they included the Megaplier, according to Mega Millions.

This is the fifth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has passed $700 million.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket stay in the state where the ticket was sold, according to Mega Millions.

When are the Mega Millions drawings

Drawings happen at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 18.

What's the Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot is even bigger.

It’s up to $1 billion for the drawing on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers Monday night were 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball was 21. Powerplay was X4.

This is only the third time that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion.

On Monday night, there was a $1 million Powerball winner in Connecticut.

That ticket was sold at the Fort Hill Citgo in Groton, according to Ct Lottery.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

When are Powerball drawings held

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

What are the odds of winning Powerball

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion - Oct. 23, 2018 – 1 – South Carolina $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 - 1- Maine $1.337 billion - July 29, 2022 – 1 - Illinois $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – 1 - Michigan $720 million, estimated – July 21, 2023 $656 million – March 30, 2012 - 3-Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 - 2 – California and Georgia $543 million – July 24, 2018 - 1 - California $536 million – July 8, 2016 - 1-Indiana $533 million – March 30, 2018 - 1 – New Jersey

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots