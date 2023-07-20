$1 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

There was one winning ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night and it was sold in California, but one $1 million ticket was sold in Connecticut.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, July 19 Powerball drawing were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

There was also one $100,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut as well as one $50,000 winner.

No information was available on where the tickets were sold.

One $2 million winning ticket was sold in Rhode Island. Three $1 million winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts, five were sold in New York and two were sold in New Jersey.

The ticket that sold the jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, according to the California lottery.

The Powerball jackpot is now back to $20 million.

However, Mega Millions is $720 million and the next drawing is Friday night.