new haven

Child Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Pit Bull During Recess in New Haven

Lincoln Bassett Community School
NBC Connecticut

A first-grader at Lincoln-Bassett School in New Haven is in the hospital after a pit bull bit the child during recess Tuesday morning.

Two other children were treated at the scene for scratches, school officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The students, first-graders at Lincoln-Bassett School, were outside for recess Tuesday morning when a pit bull started chasing children, according to schools officials.

Staff brought the students inside or got them on gym equipment, out of the dog’s reach.

Local

Willimantic 18 mins ago

Man Hit With Bat During Road Rage Incident in Willimantic: Police

South Windsor 4 hours ago

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer With Fuel Leak Closes Part of I-291 West in South Windsor

School officials said parents were notified and the school social worker and a psychologist met with the first graders to help them process what happened.

“Going forward, we will conduct their recess inside the enclosed playground on the school property,” a statement from school officials says. “Our students’ safety is our highest priority. We are grateful for the assistance of the police and paramedics who responded to our call.”

New Haven Police are at the scene and investigating. 

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us