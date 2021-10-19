Child Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Pit Bull During Recess in New Haven

A first-grader at Lincoln-Bassett School in New Haven is in the hospital after a pit bull bit the child during recess Tuesday morning.

Two other children were treated at the scene for scratches, school officials said.

The students, first-graders at Lincoln-Bassett School, were outside for recess Tuesday morning when a pit bull started chasing children, according to schools officials.

Staff brought the students inside or got them on gym equipment, out of the dog’s reach.

School officials said parents were notified and the school social worker and a psychologist met with the first graders to help them process what happened.

“Going forward, we will conduct their recess inside the enclosed playground on the school property,” a statement from school officials says. “Our students’ safety is our highest priority. We are grateful for the assistance of the police and paramedics who responded to our call.”

New Haven Police are at the scene and investigating.