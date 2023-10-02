Two of five Sacred Heart students released from hospital after Friday's crash

“Very sad and scary, but I just hope that the girls are OK and they’re always in my thoughts,” said Sacred Heart University freshman Natalie Schumann.

On the Sacred Heart University campus, the debris and emotions from last week’s multi-vehicle crash still remain.

“It’s sad, and I couldn’t even imagine being their friends or their family getting that call and having to rush down here, hoping their kids are okay,” sophomore Trent Wright said.

According to the university, five students and an Uber driver were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight last Friday.

“It was really sad and heartbreaking, but hopefully it puts us together and makes us realize to keep our safety a priority,” Schumann said.

Officials last said two of those victims were in critical condition, and were being treated at Bridgeport’s Saint Vincent’s Medical Center.

“As we kind of learn more, it’s definitely a lot to take in and we’re just kind of hoping for the best for everyone,” sophomore Dylan Plaubelt said.

Family and friends of the victims have set up GoFundMe accounts to help lift the financial burden of the tragedy.

On campus, prayers and thoughts continue to pour out for everyone involved.

“Friday morning we had the prayer service and although it was a super bad thing, it was awesome to see how everybody as a community came together at the prayer service. It was just incredible,” Wright said.

The Fairfield Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the crash.