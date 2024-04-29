The long-awaited trial of the Karen Read murder case began Monday with opening statements.

This comes after what was about a five-day jury selection process. Twelve jurors and four alternates were officially identified Monday, and they will help decide the fate of Read, who's facing several charges for allegedly killing her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022 after a night out at two separate bars in Canton, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors and the defense each had about 45 minutes Monday morning to deliver their opening statements.

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally outlined the Commonwealth's case, saying that Read even said "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him," in the hours after O'Keefe's death. He indicated that jurors will hear from some of the people who were inside the house where O'Keefe was found and from investigators involved with the case.

Lally also referenced a 20-minut shouting match that Read and O'Keefe reportedly had during a vacation in Aruba about a month before O'Keefe's death.

The defense argued that Read is being framed and someone else is responsible for O'Keefe's death. But they didn't say specifically who they think that person is.

The judge had previously ordered that the defense can't make its third party culprit argument during opening statements. Instead, they have to "develop their argument, through relevant, competent, and admissible evidence over the course of the trial."

"Karen Read was framed," defense attorney David Yannetti said in his opening. "Her car never struck John O'Keefe, she did not cause his death, and that means someone else did."

He argued that the lead investigator on the case, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, had "deep ties" to the Albert family, the owners of the home outside which O'Keefe's body was found, and that the investigation into O'Keefe's death was not conducted properly.

"Michael Proctor never went into the house on the day of John O'Keefe's death or checked for blood evidence or signs of a struggle. He never asked for permission to go into the home or applied for a search warrant. Instead, he focused immediately and exclusively on Karen Read, the outsider."

Yannetti said on the day that O'Keefe was found dead, Proctor was texting with his high school friends, revealing information about the investigation and his "true thoughts" about Read.

"He called Karen Read names you would reserve only for your worst enemies. He told his friends he hoped she would kill herself, he told his friends he had seized her cellphone." He said Proctor even told his friends that he was "searching her phone for nude photos of Karen Read."

Yannetti said Proctor also texted his friends that the Alberts wouldn't face any issued despite the fact that O'Keefe had died on the lawn, because "the homeowner is a Boston cop too."

Proctor is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Massachusetts State Police that sources have confirmed is connected to the Read case.

Yannetti also alleged that O'Keefe's injuries were not consistent with being hit by a vehicle, but rather an attack by an animal. And he said the Alberts owned a German Shepherd that was known to be "not great around strangers." He also said the dog, named Chloe, was rehomed several months after O'Keefe's death.

As the murder trial against Karen Read began, ahead of jury selection, Judge Beverly Cannone read a summary of the case for potential jurors — and addressed the massive public interest in the case that's prompted protests outside.

The first prosecution witness in the case, O'Keefe's brother Paul, was called to testify shortly after noon on Monday.

He became emotional as he described how his brother took custody of their niece and nephew after their sister and brother-in-law died.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, with full days on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.