Over 2 Dozen Police Departments Across Conn. Gear Up for National Night Out

Over two dozen police departments across Connecticut are gearing up for National Night Out on Tuesday.

The annual event brings the community and police together to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live.

In the midst of violence plaguing communities across the country, countless communities are continuing to bridge the gap between police and the people with an event that includes everyone.

The event usually includes a block party, a festival, a cookout, and various other events including safety demonstrations, youth events and visits from emergency personnel.

While every town and city has their own issues, some of the main topics being addressed will involve crime rates, youth services, recruitment, neighborhood watch parties and promoting emergency and disaster preparedness.

The following cities and towns in Connecticut are expected to participate in National Night Out this year:

Bridgeport

Bristol

Brookfield

East Haven

Enfield

Groton

Hartford

Ledyard

Manchester

Meriden

Middletown

Moosup

New Britain

New Haven

Newington

Newtown

Norwalk

Norwich

Somers

Stamford

Vernon

Waterbury

Waterford

West Hartford

West Suffield

Wethersfield

Windham

Windsor

All National Night Out events are free to attend and are open to the public.

National Night Out has been celebrated in 16,000 communities over the last 38 years, according to the organization.