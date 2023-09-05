Parents get creative while Coventry bus drivers strike

Instead of the driver's seat, bus drivers in Coventry hit the picket line Tuesday. Parents, families and friends were left on drop off and pick up duty.

The district said the process was smooth overall. Superintendent David Patrone thanked family and friends of students.

“We really appreciate it again, parents coming together as a community and supporting each other, finding those creative ways to get students back and forth to school," Patrone said.

Attendance Tuesday was at 97%, according to the school district.

One parent that found a creative solution to the strike was Greg Kiss. He decided to take matters into his own hands, borrowing a small bus from a friend.

“We went out and said, 'hey I have access to a bus, I know that sounds crazy and weird, but I have one so who needs a ride?' and we just went from there," Kiss said.

He saw the strike coming, and his friend handed over the keys to the blue bus. Tuesday was his first route, taking his daughter and eight other friends and neighbors on his maiden voyage.

“I don’t think a lot of people realized that this was just a parent with a random bus," Kiss said.

Kiss said the alternate morning transportation got good reaction.

“Once everyone looked at that they were laughing, the principal was laughing, and everybody enjoyed it which was good,' Kiss said.

He is prepared to drive the bus while the drivers strike, but of course hopes an agreement can be reached soon.

The drivers are fighting for area standard wages, which would be another three to four dollars an hour, a better retirement package and the possibility of health insurance.

“I think the general public understands these drivers perform an essential service for the community, they transport the most previous cargo in the world and they deserve a fair contract," said Eric Downer with Local Teamsters 671, the union representing the drivers.

Downer said there has been no word from M&J Transportation Inc. on a new negotiation time. NBC Connecticut reached out to the company again Tuesday, but has not yet heard back.

The Teamsters said they also have the option to extend the picket line if need be, calling on bus drivers in Bolton, Willington and Stafford to also strike. This has prompted warnings from other schools.

“They are held to a high standard of professionalism and they deserve to be compensated as such," Downer said.

And while the drivers fight for their new contracts, nine students in the district will have a unique story to tell.

“It was more for my daughter to have a cool experience with her friends, to be able to look back and go, 'Remember the time we had no buses but your dad got a bus?' That’s cool,” Kiss said.