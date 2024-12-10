Bridgeport

‘Park City Confidential' puts spotlight on cold-case homicides in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Bridgeport police have released a new series called “Park City Confidential,” which revisits cold-case homicides in hopes of generating new leads in the cases.

Police released the second episode.  

Episode two: Heriberto Marquez

Episode two focuses on the murder of 24-year-old Heriberto Marquez shortly before midnight on Aug. 29, 2020 at Iranistan Avenue and Hanover Street. 

He was killed in an execution-style shooting, according to police.  

In 2022, homicide detectives released a photograph of possible suspects and they established leads but have not arrested anyone.

The 10-minute long segment includes interviews with detectives and victims’ family members.

Local

Police believe the shooter and those who planned the slaying could live in the neighborhood.

Anyone who know who killed Marquez or who has information about the case is asked to call homicide detective Keith Hanson at (203)-581-5243 or (203)-576-TIPS. 

Episode one: Abdul Lemon

Episode one was released in August. It focused on the murder Abdul Lemon on Remington Street in January 2020.

Bridgeport Police said "Park City Confidential" episodes can be seen on all of the Bridgeport Police Department's social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X. 

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
