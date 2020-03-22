Parks Busy, Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

That includes tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, ball fields, school grounds and open spaces

First Selectman Fred Camillo says the parks are being overwhelmed by visitors who are not practicing social distancing.

He says the shutdown is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety amid coronavirus concerns.

On Sunday, the West Hartford Reservoirs were packed with people, including families out for a walk or run.

Many tell us there were a lot more people here than is typical.

They say most were trying to keep that six-foot, social distancing goal.

“I thought so. Not everybody, not everyone seems to be on the same page. But enough people were keeping their distance. We kept ours. Gave everybody a little smile and a wave and that was about it,” said Matt Southworth of West Hartford.

The tower at Sleeping Giant State Park is closed. The hallways and ramps in the tower do not allow adequate space for social distancing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please visit lesser-used state parks and forests. See full list here: https://t.co/4OFDtQJAKQ — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) March 22, 2020

On Sunday, the State Parks announced at one point the parking lot was full at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden and the tower is closed because social distancing isn't possible there.