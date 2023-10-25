Minor injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Haddam

Minor injuries are reported after a crash involving a school bus on Route 154 in Haddam Wednesday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 154 in the area of Walkley Hill Road at about 8:20 a.m.

Fire officials said two cars and a school bus were involved in the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Route 154 was closed in the area of Walkley Hill Road. The children on the bus boarded a different bus and were taken to school, according to crews.

Connecticut State Police are investigating.