Connecticut River

Part of the Connecticut River may soon turn bright red. Here's why

By Angela Fortuna

motorboat on the Connecticut River in Middletown
NBC Connecticut

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said parts of the Connecticut River could soon appear bright red in color.

The USACE's New England District said the Engineer Research and Development Center will apply a tracer dye, called rhodamine, beginning this month at multiple sites along the river to "better understand water exchange dynamics as a part of a research project."

Officials will conduct a research and demonstration project to better understand and control the invasive aquatic plant, hydrilla, that is currently spreading through the lower Connecticut River and its tributaries.

The dye will be applied to four sites over the next few months: Keeney Cove in Glastonbury, Chapman Pond in East Haddam, Chest Boat Basin in Chester and Selden Cove in Lyme.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Surrounding areas could also see a change in water color, but it's expected to be minimal and short term as the dye will dilute and dissipate with the flow and tides of the river, officials said.

Rhodamine, also known as RWT, is a fluorescent, xanthene dye that has been safely used for decades for water tracing to quantify time of travel in dynamic waters, according to USACE.

The district said the dye has no significant effects on aquatic organisms and has been proved to be safe for use during these types of studies.

Local

Waterbury 43 mins ago

Teen seriously injured in Waterbury nighttime shooting

New Britain 1 hour ago

New Britain boy pays it forward and donates gifted guitars to charity

The dye is scheduled to be applied weekdays starting Aug. 7 through Sept. 15. The schedule is subject to change.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut River
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us