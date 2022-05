Police are investigating a suspicious death after a partially decomposed body was found in a New London cemetery over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Broad Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

They found the decomposing body of a man in a remote wooded area of the cemetery, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call them at (860) 447-1481 or by texting "NLPDTIP" plus the information to Tip411.