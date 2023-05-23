BURLINGTON

Passenger Has Died After Crash in Burlington

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

The passenger who was in a vehicle that crashed in Burlington early Sunday morning has died, according to state police.

State troopers responded to a crash on Fairview Drive around 1:24 a.m. Sunday and found the passenger with serious injuries.

The person, who state police identified as Sophie Ringquist, later died at the hospital, according to police.

Police do not know what caused the crash and they are continuing to investigate.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON
