Pastor struck, killed by Stamford police cruiser while getting mail: officials

The man who died after he was hit by a police cruiser in Stamford Wednesday night was a local pastor, the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission and the husband of a Stamford police commissioner, according to the mayor’s office.

Reverend Tommie Jackson, 69, was trying to cross Wire Mill Road in Stamford after retrieving mail from his mailbox around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when he struck, police said. He was taken to a hospital after he was hit and later died, according to police.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said Jackson was a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church and the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission.

She said he “was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service.”

Jackson’s wife, Dorye, is a Stamford police commissioner.

Officer Zachary Lockwood was on duty at the time of the crash, which happened in a residential neighborhood near exit 35 on the Merritt Parkway, police said.

They said Lockwood tried to maneuver away after taking a curve, but hit Jackson.

The Western District Major Crime Squad and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by the untimely passing of Reverend Tommie Jackson. Reverend Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service. He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice and touched the lives of so many through his work as Pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church, as well as Assistant Director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission,” Mayor Simmons said in a statement Thursday morning.

“Reverend Jackson’s decades of service and leadership made an indelible impact on the City of Stamford. I was honored to call him a friend and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile,” Simmons wrote.

She extended thoughts and prayers to Jackson’s family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Reverend Jackson’s family, especially his wife Dorye, who honorably serves our City as a Stamford Police Commissioner, and their daughters Evinn and Erin. My thoughts and prayers are also with Officer Lockwood and his family during this very difficult time,” Simmons said in the statement.

It’s unknown whether Lockwood will face disciplinary action.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.