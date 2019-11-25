Survivor Thanks Branford First Responders for Help ‘The Day I Died’

In case there was any doubt about what the Branford Fire Department did to make a difference, a thank you note firefighters received from a person who survived after going into sudden cardiac arrest says it all.

“I want to thank you and all that helped at (redacted) the day I died. I can never express my gratitude to all that helped and gave me a second chance at life,” the note says.

Any identifying information was blacked out to protect the person’s privacy.

Just as poignant is the message the Branford Fire Department posted: “We received this note from a patient who survived sudden cardiac arrest. This message says it all, this is what it’s all about folks.”