Pedestrian crash causes Route 6 closure in Newtown

Route 6 is closed in Newtown because of a pedestrian crash Monday night, authorities said.

The police department said Route 6, also known as Church Hill Road, is closed indefinitely near Sandy Hook Center because of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Drivers should expect a heavy police presence. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The road is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the night and into the morning.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone trying to access homes and businesses from Church Hill Road can do so by using Washington Avenue.