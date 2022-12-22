Pedestrian Critically Injured in West Hartford Crash Has Died: Police

A man that was critically injured during a pedestrian crash in West Hartford last night has died, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road at about 5 p.m.

Responding officers found a person with critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead the next day.

Police have identified the man who died as 60-year-old Carlos Galarza of Bridgeport.

"The West Hartford Police Department and town officials are very concerned regarding all motor vehicle vs. pedestrian collisions that occur in our town. The three most recent pedestrian collisions that have resulted in critical injuries and tragically two fatalities, are currently under investigation; therefore, the contributing factors to the causes of the collisions have yet to be determined," Police Chief Vernon Riddick said in a statement.

The police department said they'll investigate the contributing factors to these recent crashes and "implement corrective action measures."

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The West Hartford pedestrian crash marks the third in the span of a week that resulted in serious injuries.

This is the third car accident that happened in West Hartford in the span of a week. On Tuesday, an 89-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.

On Saturday, a pedestrian was struck in West Hartford Center and suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.